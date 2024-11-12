Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 150,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $139.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $97.13 and a 12-month high of $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

