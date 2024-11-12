Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of CSGP opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.43 and a beta of 0.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

