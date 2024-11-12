Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Hologic by 330.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

