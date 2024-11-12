Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.48 and last traded at C$26.48. 33,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 215,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.49.
Park Lawn Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$904.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.66.
About Park Lawn
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.
