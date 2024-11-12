Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
PK opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $18.05.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
