PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

PAR Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

PAR Technology stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.15. 2,327,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,705. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.63 and a beta of 2.14. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

