PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.60 and a beta of 2.14.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

