PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 38,392 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 38,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $769,759.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,001.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 895,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,865. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 170.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

