Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,197,000. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,151 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

