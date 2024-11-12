ON’s (ONON) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ON from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.37.

ON Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ONON traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,343,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,610. ON has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 100.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,716,000 after acquiring an additional 642,894 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON by 248.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 154,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

