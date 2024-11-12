Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE ONIT traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $240.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 24.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. Onity Group has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $36.91.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

