Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.91% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley upgraded Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Onity Group
Onity Group Stock Performance
About Onity Group
Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onity Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Onity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.