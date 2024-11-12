ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.78 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 7732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ONE Gas by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 5.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 630,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in ONE Gas by 25.8% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

