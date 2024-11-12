NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $227.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day moving average of $253.42. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $181.96 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.