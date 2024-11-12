NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVA stock opened at C$12.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total value of C$117,446.76. Insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

