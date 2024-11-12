Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,898. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $358.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,164 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $182,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

