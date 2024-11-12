Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Tigress Financial Analyst Says

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,171. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

