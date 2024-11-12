Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.91%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

