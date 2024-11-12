Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31.
Northwest Natural Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.
Northwest Natural Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWN
About Northwest Natural
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Natural
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- These 3 Active ETFs Beat the S&P 500 Over the Last Five Years
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.