Northland Securities Lowers Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $3.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

