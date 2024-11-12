Northland Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Price

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $365.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.83.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $616.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $216.73 and a 12 month high of $624.84.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,172 shares of company stock worth $136,270,842. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

