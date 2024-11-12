Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 85,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $1,412,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Nordstrom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

