nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 470,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 238,573 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.90.

LASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $51,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,204.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $51,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,204.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $166,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,347,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,846.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $591,634. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 500.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 969.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter worth about $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 15.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

