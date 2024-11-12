Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 3179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $792,136.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,349.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $792,136.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,349.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $252,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,148.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,656 shares of company stock worth $5,122,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

