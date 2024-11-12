NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). In a filing disclosed on November 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NextEra Energy stock on November 7th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 11/7/2024.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. 3,677,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,881,354. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

