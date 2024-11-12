New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 4.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $107,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $214.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.07 and a 1 year high of $215.45.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

