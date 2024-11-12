Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $815.48 and last traded at $814.05, with a volume of 462589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $805.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $723.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $347.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,437 shares of company stock worth $146,229,378. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

