Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.49 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 315873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $672.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.