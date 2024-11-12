Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 73,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

