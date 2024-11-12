Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $156.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illumina has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

