Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Stake Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,377 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,298 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 131,271 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

