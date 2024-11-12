Missouri Trust & Investment Co Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,923,000 after buying an additional 1,113,079 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,559,000 after acquiring an additional 687,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $93,340,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.63. 144,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.49. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.62 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.