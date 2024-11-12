Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 0.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $762,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. DuPont de Nemours's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

