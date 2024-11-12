Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 752.9% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 303.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366 in the last three months. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE EL traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 932,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

