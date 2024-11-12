Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.15 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %
KO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. 3,637,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,241,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,748 shares of company stock valued at $20,677,431 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.