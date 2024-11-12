Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 250 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 250.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total value of $334,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,437 shares of company stock worth $146,229,378. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Netflix stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $812.50. The stock had a trading volume of 738,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,723. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $723.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.60 and a 12 month high of $816.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $347.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

