Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Down 7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) were down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 347,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,417,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $590.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $41,088.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,042.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $41,088.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,042.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,716.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,994 shares of company stock worth $173,384 in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $58,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $72,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

