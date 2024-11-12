Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.34. 347,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,417,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MNMD. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $590.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.48.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,042.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,716.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $41,088.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,042.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,994 shares of company stock worth $173,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $7,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 203,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

