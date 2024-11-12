MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.15.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

