Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 1,742.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

About Merck KGaA

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. 138,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

