Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 1,742.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
