MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Increased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $43,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,306.33.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,961.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,046.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,828.74. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

