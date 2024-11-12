MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $475,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,344,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $5,598,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 9.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,306.33.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,961.16 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,044.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,832.95. The company has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

