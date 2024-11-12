Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Increased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 46.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 941,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,258,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.4% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,970,017,774.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,370 shares of company stock valued at $153,495,958 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $529.15. 202,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $393.02 and a twelve month high of $534.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.61 and a 200 day moving average of $469.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 target price (up previously from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.17.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

