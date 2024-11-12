Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,150 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after buying an additional 75,363 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after acquiring an additional 72,631 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $3,630,000.

ESGD stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

