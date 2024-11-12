Mark Eugene Mikes Sells 1,144 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hubbell Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $13.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $452.03. 458,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,067. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $286.49 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.31 and a 200-day moving average of $398.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 54.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

