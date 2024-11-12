Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a growth of 2,348.1% from the October 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 24.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Trading Up 1.8 %

LIXT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,396. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

