Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 9,413,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.16 million and a P/E ratio of -34.33. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 278,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 39.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 373,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 108,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

