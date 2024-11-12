Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,768,000 after buying an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,205 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 224.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.42 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05. DTE Energy has a one year low of $97.43 and a one year high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

