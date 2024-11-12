Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 980,848 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after buying an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after buying an additional 469,827 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,104.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,890 shares of company stock worth $9,273,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $97.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.