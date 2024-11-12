Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 85.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 27.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.93.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

