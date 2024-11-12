Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,701,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,282,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after acquiring an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.14 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.