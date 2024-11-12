Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

